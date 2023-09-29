Kaiden Conroy wins Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Football Player of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Congratulations to Camden-Frontier junior Kaiden Conroy for winning the Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Week 5 Player of the Week.

Conroy received the most votes in the most recent ballot. Conroy was nominated by Camden-Frontier football for his efforts helping the team earn a dominant 66-12 win over North Adams-Jerome. This was the team's third win this season and second division win.

Conroy had seven carries, 125 yards, two 2-point conversions and two touchdowns against the Rams. Defensively, he had five tackles. Coach Rob Wickham said it was one of the best nights of rushing he has seen in his coaching career. Wickham says that Conroy's leadership is at the center of their team foundations.

"His leadership is at the core of our team," said coach Wickham.

Litchfield football nominated Miguel Pedroza for the Week 5 Player of the Week. The senior Terrier was voted the runner-up for the honor. The Terriers nominated Pedroza after his standout special teams performance in the team's loss to the Colon Magi.

the Colon Magi. Pedroza had two rushing touchdowns, three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, and two kick return touchdowns (173 total return yards). Pedroza has won Player of the Week earlier this season, and now he has a runner-up honor to add to his resume.

Honorable Mentions

Legend Gore - Pittsford: Pittsford football nominated Legend Gore for their Week 5 submission. Pittsford senior Legend Gore has been highlighted by coach Burger for his standout defensive effort against Waldron in the Wildcats' 54-8 victory. The senior linebacker used his leadership on defense to help his team hold the Spartans to just one score in the fourth quarter. He had a total of 11 tackles. Offensively, he added a touchdown and 42 rushing yards.

Stephen Petersen - Hillsdale: Hillsdale football nominated Stephen Petersen for Week 5. Coach Lemerand has highlighted Petersen's leadership throughout the season. Petersen was limited in his role during Week 5, playing mostly defensive snaps as bounces back from an injury. Petersen battled through and tallied 29 total tackles against the Ida Bluestreaks. This included 16 solo tackles.

Will Thielen - North Adams-Jerome: North Adams-Jerome football submitted Will Thielen for their Week 5 nomination. The junior student-athlete led the offense and defense in the team's game against Camden-Frontier in Week 5. It was one of Thielen's best nights offensively so far this season. Thielen had 128 rushing yards and scored both of the Rams' touchdowns. On defense, he added 14 total tackles.

Collin Williams - Waldron: Waldron football chose sophomore Collin Williams as their submission for the Week 5 Player of the Week honor. Williams was all over the field for the Spartans in their Week 5 showdown with undefeated Pittsford. Williams hauled in four catches for 76 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to score the only touchdown of the night for Waldron. Williams added 13 total tackles and one interception on defense.

Colton Hoover - Reading: Reading football nominated senior Colton Hoover for their Week 5 submission. Coach Rick Bailey highlighted the positive leadership Hoover has brought to the Ranger defense this season. Hoover had a major impact game trying to help his team win their last league game of the year against Springport. The senior had five tackles and a pass breakup in Week 5.

