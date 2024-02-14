Kaia Gerber poses in hip cut-out leather trousers and a tiny string bikini top

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, and London, Milan and Paris' autumn/winter 2024 shows are right on the horizon, there's no doubt that this is one of the busiest times of year for the world's biggest models. We've already seen the likes of Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski and Amelia Gray hit the catwalk for brands such as Tory Burch and Michael Kors – and can't wait to see some of our other fashion faves on the runway in the coming weeks.

Kaia Gerber, however, has kicked off this Fashion Month a little differently... We're talking about her amazing cover shoot for the new issue of WSJ. magazine, of course – for which the model channeled a sexy biker aesthetic that we can't get enough of.

Sharing pics on Instagram ahead of the issue's release, Kaia can be seen posing up a storm in everything from biker boots, crop tops and bikinis to an oversized blazer with nothing underneath...

The Los Angeles-born model is clearly in her element, posing in a variety of Cali beach settings wearing coastal chic outfits with a high-fashion twist. It's hard to choose a fave out of all the pics – they're just so good! – but we have a particular soft spot for her combination of leather buckle hip cut-out trousers with a tiny black bikini top and wind-swept hair. Biker babe, but make it beach!

Continuing the theme, Kaia posed for another pic in black biker boots that are right on trend, paired with black string bikini bottoms and an XL blazer with no top underneath for added sex appeal. And don't even get us started on that gold crystal-encrusted see-through net top with low-rise baggy jeans...

If you didn't already consider the 22-year-old to be the next big supermodel of a generation, then this is all the proof you need.

