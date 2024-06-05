Kai Nacua, brother of Puka, lands on inaugural All-UFL team

Kai Nacua, the older brother of Rams receiver Puka Nacua, has landed on the inaugural All-UFL team.

Nacua is an All-UFL safety.

He has NFL experience with the Browns, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, 49ers, and Jets. He joined the Michigan Panthers in 2023.

Kai Nacua has 25 regular-season game appearances, with three starts. He appeared in 16 games for the 2017 Browns as an undrafted rookie.

Former Raiders punter Marquette King also made the first team. The kicker is Jake Bates, who made three field goals of 60 yards or longer, including a 64-yarder.

Bates is destined to get an NFL opportunity once the Panthers' playoff run concludes.

Here’s the full roster of the All-UFL team, from the eight-team league that concluded its 10-game regular season over the weekend.