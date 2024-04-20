Kai Kamaka begins PFL with win

Apr. 20—Kapolei's Kai Kamaka III gritted his way to a unanimous decision over Bubba Jenkins in the first fight of pool play at Professional Fighters League : Chicago on Friday.

Kamaka won the mixed martial arts bout 29-28 on all three scorecards, sweeping the first two rounds. He improves to 13-5-1 with a four-fight winning streak, while Jenkins drops to 21-8.

Jenkins, a celebrated wrestler, took Kamaka to the mat four times, but the striking specialist escaped all four times. Kamaka had a 90-63 advantage in strikes.

Wahine blow out Roadrunners in softball Mya'Liah Bethea blasted a grand slam, powering the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 10-2 win via mercy rule over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

With the score tied at one entering the bottom of the second, Hawaii scored three runs on RBI singles from Cierra Yamamoto, Ka'ena Keliinoi and Izabella Martinez to build a 4-1 lead. Then in the fourth, Hawaii (16-19, 9-5 Big West ) loaded the bases on a walk and three singles, one of which was an RBI single by Martinez. After Dallas Millwood tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly, Bethea connected on a drive out to left field to give Hawaii a 10-1 lead. The Roadrunners (4-34, 2-14 ) got back one run in the fifth, but it wasn't nearly enough to prevent the mercy rule victory for Hawaii.

Earlier in the day, UH coach Bob Coolen announced the signing of pitcher Emerson Coblentz, the 10th signing for the Rainbow Wahine for the fall of 2024.

Coblentz, a senior at John Burroughs High in Burbank, Calif., had a 7-1 record with 73 strikeouts and an 1.20 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched last season. She also has experience at first base and in the outfield.