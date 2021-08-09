Kai Jones with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 08/08/2021
Kai Jones (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 08/08/2021
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Obi Toppin and immanuel Quickley showed they were men among boys on Sunday, but the Knicks still fell, 89-79, to the Toronto Raptors in their Summer League opener.
This was frightening.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Spencer Dinwiddie's jersey number is unique to Wizards history. It's actually kind of amazing.
As Lauri Markkanen's restricted free agency continues to drag, the Pelicans have reportedly emerged as a suitor.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Kevin Durant scores 29, leading the U.S. men to their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.