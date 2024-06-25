Kai Havertz names the player who helped him settle at Arsenal
Kai Havertz says Martin Odegaard was the player to make him feel the most welcome at Arsenal, following his summer transfer from Chelsea.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Kai Havertz addressed a number of topics, including answering one question on which Arsenal player made him feel the most welcome at the club.
“The skipper, Martin (Odegaard),” Havertz responded. “I remember I was on holiday when I signed and he just dropped me a message 10 minutes after the news came out and just said ‘whatever you need, just give me a shout’.
“He’s a top guy, and a very good friend.”
Odegaard also helped Havertz to settle in on the pitch, handing him a penalty early on in his Arsenal career to get him on the scoresheet.
Having already scored one penalty earlier in the game, Odegaard was the obvious choice to take Arsenal’s second spot-kick against Bournemouth in September.
But the Arsenal captain handed the responsibility to Havertz, before shoving his teammate over to the Gunners fans to receive their applause.
That penalty was Havertz’s first goal contribution in an Arsenal shirt, but went on to add 20 more, including nine goals and six assists in the last 14 league games.
That was a vital boost for Arsenal in their Premier League run-in, with Havertz scoring a dramatic late winner against Brentford, scoring and assisting in the 3-2 win over Spurs, assisting the winner against Manchester United, and scoring the winner against Everton on the final day, among his other contributions.
Odegaard should take some credit for starting Havertz down that path, which is exactly what you want from your club captain.