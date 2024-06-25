Kai Havertz names the player who helped him settle at Arsenal

Kai Havertz says Martin Odegaard was the player to make him feel the most welcome at Arsenal, following his summer transfer from Chelsea.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Kai Havertz during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on May 12, 2024. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kai Havertz addressed a number of topics, including answering one question on which Arsenal player made him feel the most welcome at the club.

“The skipper, Martin (Odegaard),” Havertz responded. “I remember I was on holiday when I signed and he just dropped me a message 10 minutes after the news came out and just said ‘whatever you need, just give me a shout’.

“He’s a top guy, and a very good friend.”

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Martin Oedegaard after scoring the team’s third goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on September 30, 2023. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Odegaard also helped Havertz to settle in on the pitch, handing him a penalty early on in his Arsenal career to get him on the scoresheet.

Having already scored one penalty earlier in the game, Odegaard was the obvious choice to take Arsenal’s second spot-kick against Bournemouth in September.

But the Arsenal captain handed the responsibility to Havertz, before shoving his teammate over to the Gunners fans to receive their applause.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz (C) and his teammates celebrate scoring the third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on September 30, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

That penalty was Havertz’s first goal contribution in an Arsenal shirt, but went on to add 20 more, including nine goals and six assists in the last 14 league games.

That was a vital boost for Arsenal in their Premier League run-in, with Havertz scoring a dramatic late winner against Brentford, scoring and assisting in the 3-2 win over Spurs, assisting the winner against Manchester United, and scoring the winner against Everton on the final day, among his other contributions.

Odegaard should take some credit for starting Havertz down that path, which is exactly what you want from your club captain.