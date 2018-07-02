Kahwi to return home? A comeback for Bosh? - Five players who could join LeBron James on the Lakers

LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers is sure to lead to yet another shake-up of the NBA landscape.

The first foray of 'The King' into the Western Conference will see him play the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans with on a consistent basis, having regularly barrelled through the easier East.

And James will require a strong supporting cast if he is to make his dream of winning a title in L.A. a reality.

Here we look at five potential team-mates who could join him in La La Land in this already crazy free agency period:

KAWHI LEONARD

Leonard, a Los Angeles native, has seen relations with the San Antonio Spurs break down, with suggestions he is willing to sit out this season if a trade cannot be worked out. Despite coming off a season where he refused to play due to injury, he remains one of the top five players in the NBA, and would be the best team-mate James has played with since his Miami Heat days.



DEMARCUS COUSINS

Cousins was having a historic season in New Orleans alongside Anthony Davis before an Achilles tear ended his campaign, and threw into doubt his ability to get the $200m maximum contract that the Pelicans were preparing for him. Now an unrestricted free agent, Cousins could be would be a worthwhile, if financially challenging, risk. If the Lakers can work their way under the cap, James will never have played with a better big man.

JAMAL CRAWFORD

This ball handler extraordinaire has long been rumoured as a potential team-mate for James, and openly stated that he would have joined the Cavaliers last season had Isaiah Thomas not been acquired. Having spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he will be in demand on the open market, and would be an able stop gap as the injured Lonzo Ball works his way back to fitness.

NERLENS NOEL

After flaming out of Dallas in a horrible 2017-18 season with the Mavericks, Noel is at a crossroads in his career. While the market for his services will not be huge, his agent Rich Paul, who famously represents James, might look to steer his young charge towards the Lakers. Even with the reported signing of JaVale McGee, Noel would provide a cheap alternative.

CHRIS BOSH

A member of Miami’s 'Big Three' alongside James and Dwyane Wade, Bosh has sat out of the league after a life-threatening blood clotting issue. The 11-time All-Star has declared himself fit to return to the hardwood, but how willing teams would be to take a risk on the Texan is another question. If he does look to re-enter the league, a minimum deal could prove a steal.