Kahuku edges Mililani for third straight state title with a return for the ages

Nov. 25—Diezel Kamoku returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown with 2 :59 left to lift Kahuku over Mililani, 21-19, for the Open Division championship on Friday night at the First Hawaiian Bank /HHSAA Football State Championships.

Kahuku will hold a victory parade once again.

Diezel Kamoku returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown with 2 :59 left to lift Kahuku over Mililani, 21-19, for the Open Division championship on Friday night at the First Hawaiian Bank /HHSAA Football State Championships.

"First and foremost, I thank God. Without him, none of this would happen. We just trusted each other, " Kamoku said. "All season our motto was 'All in.' Everyone played family ball, play together and have fun."

A raucous crowd of 7.322 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field watched Kahuku (12-2 ) rally for its third state title in a row. Within minutes, the parking garage was honking loud and Kahuku fans were ready for the caravan back to Kahuku, and the all-night parade on Kamehameha Highway.

Kamoku finished with six receptions for 68 yards and 95 return yards in all.

"Diezel put his head down from Day One and never stopped working, and tonight it showed. Not just what he did, but what everybody did, " Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said.

Kamoku and quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, transfers from Kapolei, proved to be crucial in Kahuku's three-peat state-title run. Also crucial, the loss of Kahuku playmaker Kaimana Carvalho and two standout Kahuku defensive players. Mililani lost linebackers Kamaehu Roman and Aizik Mahuka in the first half on targeting penalties. The first knocked out Kahuku playmaker Carvalho.

"It was our fault. It was targeting, " Mililani coach Rod York said. "We don't teach our guys to hit like that. I don't know why we hit like that."

In addition, a backup linebacker broke his toe "right before the game, " York noted.

"We had to play a safety that never played linebacker before, but that's no excuse, " he said.

It was a heart-wrenching loss for Mililani, which had perhaps its best season since 2016, when it last won a state title.

"Kahuku's kids, year after year, not just this team, they come in with heart because they're playing with a purpose and not just for a championship, " York said. "For their fans and their community. That's always a difference maker."

Mililani beat Kahuku in the OIA title game three weeks ago, 28-21. The Trojans were chasing a state crown on Friday, but Kahuku established the run on this night. Running back Va'aimalae Fonoti had just 31 yards on 11 carries in the OIA final but had a robust performance in the state finale. Despite an early fumble, he finished with 116 yards on 28 tough carries.

"We just say, move on to the next play. The whole team had my back. That's how I know I love these boys. We've been through all the adversity and it paid off tonight, " Fonoti said.

Carvalho, Kahuku's multi-purpose playmaker, did not return after the illegal hit, but his teammates—especially Kamoku—filled the voids on offense, defense and special teams.

"I came back and supported my boys even though I couldn't play. Just do it off the field, " Carvalho said.

Mililani (11-2 ) got another stellar performance from QB Kini McMillan, but it wasn't quite as game-changing as it was three weeks ago when he rushed for 108 yards and a TD in a stunning win over Kahuku for the OIA crown. On Friday, Kahuku spied him regularly and he still passed for 264 yards and one TD with one pick, and rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries.

With Kahuku's offense unable to score, Damon Lauaki's coffin-corner punt pinned Mililani on its 4-yard line with 10 :33 remaining. Two plays later, however, McMillan's laser found Davyn Joseph in stride down the left sideline, and the senior raced the rest of the way for an 89-yard TD to give the Trojans a 19-15 lead with 9 :41 to go.

Kahuku's ensuing series stalled at its 46-yard line. Mililani took over on its 15-yard line with 6 :37 to play. On third and long, McMillan went back to his bag of tricks, rambling 26 yards for a key first down at the Kahuku 49-yard line.

But Kahuku held and Mililani punted. Joseph's boot was a line-drive grounder that Kamoku scooped up on the 14-yard line. He followed a blocker, then exploded, cut back and raced untouched up the right sideline for the touchdown. The PAT kick by Zaden Mariteragi was wide right, but Kahuku led 21-19 with 2 :59 left.

On the kickoff, Kahuku's Manulele Ah You recovered Mariteragi's pooch kick near the sideline with 2 :55 remaining.

"We wanted to keep the ball away from (Davyn ) Joseph all week long. Zaden did an awesome job in executing that, " Carvalho said. "Manulele was ready. It wasn't by chance."

On fourth down at the Mililani 21-yard line with 38 seconds to go, Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa connected with Kamoku for 19 yards, sealing the win. The difference proved to be special teams, particularly in the last three minutes.

In white jerseys and pants, classic red helmets, Kahuku surprised Mililani with an on-side kick to begin the game. The ball bounced from one hashmark across to another before Malakai Vendiola recovered for Kahuku at the Mililani 27-yard line.

Three plays later, Tagovailoa-Amosa eluded a pass rusher, rolled left and found Kache Kaio near the pylon for a 19-yard TD. The PAT snap was nearly botched, but holder Carvalho scooped the ball up and raced to the left pylon, giving Kahuku an 8-0 lead.

Big Red was in good position after stopping Mililani on its first offensive series, but Fonoti fumbled. Tavanni Tafisi, a two-way starting lineman, forced the fumble and Elijah Nua recovered at the Kahuku 34-yard line. Four plays later, McMillan raced in on an RPO read for a 7-yard TD. His pass on the 2-point conversion was deflected, and it was 8-6 with 4 :21 to go in the first quarter.

On the ensuing series, Carvalho caught a pass over the middle and took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Roman. Carvalho was down for a few minutes before walking off the field under his own power at first. He needed help getting to the sideline as he got closer. Roman was ejected.

Kahuku managed to keep moving the ball and had fourth-and-2 from the 4-yard line. On the 20th play of the drive, Robinson hustled in and stopped Fonoti from the jumbo set, a half-yard short of a first down.

With Kahuku's defense spying on the elusive McMillan, they got the ball back at the Mililani 45-yard line after a Joseph punt went out of bounds. Kahuku drove downfield with the help of counter-trey runs by Fonoti. Mahuka was ejected on a targeting penalty, going helmet-to-helmet on Fonoti during a 6-yard gain to the Mililani 14-yard line.

After Kahuku stalled at the Mililani 5-yard line, Mariteragi's 23-yard field goal try was wide left, but the Trojans were flagged for roughing the kicker.

Kahuku capped the drive with a 1-yard sneak over the goal line by Tagovailoa-Amosa for a 15-6 lead with 1 :33 remaining in the first half.

Tysic Puni got into the backfield and picked up a fumble at the Kahuku 35-yard line with 5 :52 left. Eleven plays later, Nakoa Kahana-Travis scored on a 1-yard TD run, extending the ball over the goal line to bring Mililani within 15-12 with 2 :28 left in the third quarter. Aidan Manutai blocked the PAT attempt.