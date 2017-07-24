Kahne wins wreck-filled Brickyard 400 in overtime

Sunday's race belonged to Kasey Kahne, who finished ahead of Brad Keselowski and Ryan Newman.

Kasey Kahne kissed the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, capturing one of NASCAR's 'Majors', the Brickyard 400 despite a track-record 14 cautions.

As Trevor Bayne was attempting to save fuel and hold off Matt Kenseth to steal a win, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch wrecked with 11 laps remaining, dashing Bayne's hopes at a second career win on Sunday.

The red flag was shown with 10 laps remaining to clean the track, setting up a shoot-out for the win. Leader Brad Keselowski and four-time Indianapolis winner Jimmie Johnson, among others pitted for fuel and tires, while Kahne and Ryan Newman elected to stay out, hoping to hold off fresher cars on older tires.

The seven-lap shoot-out turned into a wreck-filled sprint as Kyle Larson was involved in a single-car crash. His car caught fire and leaked oil on the track, causing another delay in a race.

After Johnson brought out the 12th caution of the night, Bayne wrecked from the third position, causing a big collision in NASCAR's first attempt of overtime and bringing out the red flag once again.

On the final restart, Kahne reached the overtime line on the backstretch ahead of Keselowski before another huge wreck from Denny Hamlin brought out the 14th caution flag in the waning hours of daylight.

With the win, Kahne punches his ticket to the playoffs and ends a 104-race losing streak, dating back to August 31, 2014 in Atlanta.

Keselowski finished second followed by Newman, Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth.