Kahlina extends streak as Charlotte FC, Philadelphia Union play to scoreless draw

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina extended his scoreless streak against the high-powered Philadelphia Union, which built its unbeaten road streak in a 0-0 draw Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte (6-5-4, 22 points) has allowed only 13 goals this season.

Philadelphia (4-4-6, 18 points) has an eight-match road unbeaten streak (3-0-5).

It was a matchup of Philadelphia’s offense, which ranks among the best in the MLS, and Charlotte’s defense, which is contending for top status in that category.

Kahlina, who stopped five shots, is unscored upon in five matches in May.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made three saves.

Neither team scored in the first half, with Kahlina making three saves.

Semmle scurried out of the net to thwart a strong scoring attempt from Charlotte’s Nikola Petkovic.

About seven minutes later, one of Kahlina’s most dramatic stops came with his foot on a point-blank shot by Jack McGlynn from close range. That chance was set up by Julian Cazzanza’s pass on a header.