Kahleah Copper Ties Career-High With 26 PTS In Win Over Storm (August 27, 2021)

Associated Press

In this tournament affected by COVID-19, four American teams -- and no international clubs, because of travel restrictions -- will play in the semifinals Saturday. How they got here: South Dakota entered the tournament as a B team, second place in its region, to advance to within a game of the championship. The team owes much of its success to pitching ace Gavin Weir, who threw to all but one batter in a no-hitter early in the tournament and then came back in his next start and tossed a no-no by himself.