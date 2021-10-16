Kahleah Copper with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/15/2021
Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/15/2021
As Taurasi mixed some English words - "overtime," for example - into her answer, Griner would nod her head knowingly and jokingly offer a translation.
Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot made the All-WNBA second team Friday for the third time in her career.
The Sky torched the Mercury in their first WNBA Finals game at home this series.
2021 WNBA Finals: How to watch, results, schedule, upcoming games, full bracket, TV channel guide, and how the WNBA Playoffs work.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/15/2021
Taurasi scored eight of her 20 points in overtime to help the Mercury even the WNBA Finals.
The iconic Michigan Avenue lion sculptures will wear their Chicago Sky jerseys for the remainder of the WNBA Finals
The Chicago Sky are looking to break their 1-1 series tie against Phoenix Mercury in Friday's WNBA finals Game 3.
The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury re set to square off in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
