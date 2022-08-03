Kahleah Copper with an And One vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners supplemented on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, hoping their big splash of last week and some minor moves prove to be enough to end the longest playoff drought in baseball. The Mariners acquired two injured players from the San Francisco Giants in left-hander Matthew Boyd and catcher Curt Casali and also picked up infielder Jake Lamb from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto made a splash last week by acquiring Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo to bolster the rotation before picking up a few, lesser-known names the Mariners hope will contribute down the stretch.