Kahleah Copper with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 10/03/2021
Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 10/03/2021
Sunday Talk Show Guests: October 3: Fox News milestone; "Face the Nation"; "Meet the Press"; "State of the Union"; Tony Bennet on '60 Minutes'
Kahleah Copper kept Chicago in it and Courtney Vandersloot came alive late.
2021 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, results, semifinal schedule, upcoming games, full bracket, TV channel guide, and how the WNBA Playoffs work.
The Sky's impressive playoff run continues.
Brianna Turner and Brittney Griner showed out as the Mercury moved one game away from the WNBA Finals.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 10/03/2021
The charter flight issue is only going to become a bigger story between the semifinals and finals next week.
The Phoenix Mercury have three of the best players in the WNBA, each one capable of taking over a game. Brianna Turner proved it in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. Turner had 23 points and 17 rebounds while Las Vegas focused on stopping Taurasi, leading the Mercury to an 87-60 win over the Aces on Sunday and a 2-1 lead in the series.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 10/03/2021
Kahleah Copper drops a playoff career-high with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead the Chicago Sky past the Connecticut Sun to take a 2-1 series lead in the WNBA semifinals.
Insider ReportThe Alabama Big BoardAlabama 2022 commitment list Alabama offers 2024 defensive end from Georgia Eddrick Houston, 2024 four-star defensive end from Buford High School in Georgia, received an offer from Alabama on Friday.
Eastern Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2
Texas vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2
The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Further, unvaccinated players will be “required to remain at their residence when in their home market,” teams were told in the draft of the rules, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. The league is working with the National Basketball Players Association to finalize the protocols, but some details were agreed upon weeks ago — including provisions where unvaccinated players will be tested on all practice, travel, team activity and game days.
Hunter Renfroe proved again Friday night why he's indispensable to the Red Sox. John Tomase reflects on how far the outfielder has come amid a career season.
Tour rookie Sahith Theegala has been on a roll the past few weeks and that roll has finally cumulated in a PGA Tour lead.
Both starting safety Bennett Williams and starting center Alex Forsyth ware not with the team in pregame warmups ahead of Stanford game.
Michigan vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2
In these Mets vs Marlins highlights, New York held a 2-0 lead for most of the game thanks to Michael Conforto hitting a mammoth solo home run and Brandon Nimmo also knocking in a run. However a bad eighth inning led to Miami plating three runs which proved to be the difference in this game.
A full breakdown of No. 12 Nebraska volleyball's matches against Michigan and Michigan State on Friday and Sunday