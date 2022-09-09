Kahleah Copper with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a Block vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/08/2022
The Sky were in control, but it's the Sun making another Finals appearance.
WNBA Semifinals: The Connecticut Sun pulled off a late and improbable comeback vs. the Chicago Sky to clinch a spot in the 2022 WNBA Finals.
The Chicago Sky are trying to punch their ticket to a second-consecutive WNBA Finals appearance.
A'ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points.
Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Las Vegas.
"Shots on A'ja!"
On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson as the MVP, capping a remarkable season for her and the Aces.
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/08/2022
The five-time All-WNBA selection retired as the league’s all-time winningest player (323), a mark that was surpassed by Sue Bird in June.
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Complete schedule, how to watch (TV/streaming), updated playoff format, qualified teams, full bracket and more.
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 09/08/2022
DeWanna Bonner drops 19 points with 6 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Chicago Sky in Game 4, 104-80.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won her second WNBA MVP Award on Wednesday, beating out Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
Sue Bird, legendary WNBA player for the Seattle Storm, retires after 20 years on the court.