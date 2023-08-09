Kahleah Copper makes a great defensive play for the steal
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
Wozniacki hadn't played a competitive tennis match since the 2020 Australian Open.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is feeling good about the status of a pair of key offensive contributors.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Gregg Popovich, officially one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history and arguably its best ever, has been reluctant to join his colleagues in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the wait is over.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
The Bears are signing one of the top remaining free agents.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Football is back!
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.