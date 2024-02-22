Kahleah Copper’s arrival begins new chapter as Phoenix Mercury work to avoid long rebuild

Kahleah Copper is often associated with the spirited 2021 WNBA Finals run when it comes to her past with the Phoenix Mercury.

Copper’s remarkable run, in which she averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the Chicago Sky's four-game defeat of the Mercury, might evoke some negative memories for Phoenix fans, but three years have nearly passed and both franchises are in different spots.

After posting another strong season as the Sky’s cornerstone, Copper signed a two-year extension in September. But through a stunning series of events, Copper was traded to the Mercury for a haul that included the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft and several players.

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury drives to the basket against Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky during the first half of Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena on Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois.

“This is not what I expected,” Copper said, as she was formally introduced by the team via a video chat Thursday. “Signing the extension and going through free agency and watching the Sky go through free agency and seeing it unfold, being able to communicate with the organization about wanting to compete and wanting what’s best for me. I’m glad we were able to come to an agreement and both come out in a win-win situation. But I think it was what’s best.”

It was an unexpected turn for a franchise that looked to be rebuilding in the upcoming draft. But with the uncertainty surrounding which college players would be available in the draft due to extended COVID eligibility, General Manager Nick U’Ren had to consider what was certain. And for him, that meant securing a chance to have a proven talent in Copper in Phoenix.

“Part of my job was gathering as much information as I can, not only down that avenue, but down many avenues. It wasn’t the only thing, but it was one factor and one data point,” U’Ren said. “Ultimately, the chance to acquire Kahleah Copper wasn’t something we could pass up. That’s part of my job was to make all of that into one calculation and we came up with what we came up with, and we’re happy.”

Copper, 29, averaged 18.7 points per game last season, ranking seventh in the league. She made near a career-best 40.4% from beyond the arc, a useful addition for the Mercury's league-low percentages.

Aside from the Finals, there’s familiarity with Copper and her Mercury teammates. Copper spent time with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner at the USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp this month in New York.

“It worked out because Chicago really worked with me to try to get me in a good position for myself and for my career,” Copper said. “I spent a lot of time with DT and BG, and before this even happened, just seeing their relationship and seeing how close they are, just being able to spend that time with them in New York during training camp and pick their brains about everything, it was a good time for me.”

The trade, which occurred on Feb. 6, sent a clear message in the direction the Mercury are going in. Instead of playing the long game, the Mercury leveraged the third overall pick to bolster its defense and depth to compete with the top teams in the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

There’s no doubt that the Mercury would like to make the final years of Taurasi’s historic career memorable. But they also don’t want a short-term lease for a potential championship bid.

“Diana is the greatest player of all time and she deserves to have a competitive, fun group around her. We want to celebrate Diana and respect her by putting the appropriate talent around her to compete,” U’Ren said. “But that can’t be the only factor. We have to set this thing up to be successful for the next two, four, six years. That’s something we’re trying to accomplish and we think we have this offseason.”

After going 9-31 last season, the Mercury’s roster looks quite different, especially after sending forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner and four draft picks in the deal. Days before the trade with the Sky, the Mercury traded point guard Moriah Jefferson to Connecticut for veteran forward Rebecca Allen in a sign-and-trade deal.

On the free agency front, the Mercury signed point guard Natasha Cloud, who is one of the league's premier perimeter defenders. Cloud won the 2019 WNBA title with the Washington Mystics.

“I think this is a roster that’s going to compete for a championship. With the experience that we have,” Copper said. “Natasha won a championship, Rebecca played in big games in the playoffs, BG and Dee have that championship experience also. We all know what it takes to get there and get to the big stage. There’s no doubt in my mind that we can put it all together and compete.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury hope for quick turnaround with Kahleah Copper