Kahden Davis previews Saturday’s Rutgers football visit

Projected to be one of the top players in New Jersey’s class of 2027, Kahden Davis will be back on the Rutgers campus on Saturday.

A 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback prospect at Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, New Jersey), Davis has the potential to develop into one of the region’s top quarterback prospects. He has made several visits to Rutgers this year with Saturday being another opportunity for him to connect with the staff.

Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) has taken a step forward this season in their fourth year of a rebuilding project under head coach Greg Schiano. Rutgers will look to achieve their first winning season since 2014.

They host Maryland (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) on Saturday at SHI Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

“I was invited by Rutgers recruiting staff. It’s very early in my recruiting process but things are going well with Rutgers,” Davis told Rutgers Wire on Friday. “Every time I go it feels like home. Coaches like coach Shaw (running backs coach Damiere Shaw), Hewitt (Matt Hewitt, quality control) and Watson (defensive line coach Marquise Watson) always remind me that there’s no place like home.”

Davis will be watching to see how the Rutgers offense does against a solid Maryland defense. In their first season under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, the Rutgers offense has absolutely taken a step forward in their development.

The unit is viable and has moved the ball well, including out-gaining No. 3 Ohio State three weeks ago.

“I really like how they get their quarterback Gavin (Wimsatt) in space and involve him in the run game,” Davis said. “I also love the vertical passing game they have been showing a lot of this year.”

His first Power Five offer came this fall from a Maryland program that Rutgers will face on Saturday.

“It’s going well,” Davis said of his recruitment with Maryland. “They saw enough in their initial evaluation process to offer me so that is a good start. I’m just going to continue building and working to get better every day.”

