Kage Korenek enables Bullard to cage Cougars, 4-0, in series opener

May 23—CHINA SPRING — Kage Korenek pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout to help fuel Bullard to a 4-0 triumph over China Spring in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 4A regional semi-final series that took place on the Cougars' home diamond Thursday.

Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday in Bullard, and if a rubber game is needed, it will get under way 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2.

Korenek allowed three singles, struck out one and didn't walk a batter in earning the win on the mound.

The Panthers (32-6-2) scored three runs in the first frame off of the Cougar starter, Miles Vaughn, to take command of the game from the start.

Ben Coke led off by drawing a walk.

A sacrifice bunt by Dylan Malone moved Coke over to second base.

Davis Wilson and Jachin Salas drew back-to-back free passes to load the sacks for the Panthers.

Coke scored Bullard's first run when an error occurred during Dylan Fowler's at bat.

Senior Reid Overbeek then produced the game's only extra base hit when he pounded a double into center field, which enabled Wilson and Fowler to score.

The Panthers were able to tack on an insurance run in the top of the seventh segment.

Bullard's remaining hit was delivered by Jackson Holt.