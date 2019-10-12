This article, Kaepernick's agent releases memo to address "false narratives", originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Colin Kaepernick's agent on Thursday released a memo to address "false narratives" surrounding his client. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Several teams across the league have lost their star quarterbacks to injury this year — Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, Jacksonville Jaguars' Nick Foles, New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees and Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton — but attorney Jeff Nalley says NFL teams aren't giving Kaepernick a shot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin's employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin. In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it," Nalley wrote

"No, not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest," the memo said, adding that no NFL team has worked him out or have asked for salary demands.

Kaepernick has more than 72 touchdown passes, 12,000 passing yards and rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in his career. He has a 4-2 record in the playoffs, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl and two NFC Conference games.

"In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin's not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished," the memo said.

Story continues

In 2017, Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers' safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging the two they remained unsigned because of collusion by owners following the kneeling protest. In February, the NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and Reid reached a private settlement.

NBA cancels media events for teams in China

Wasted health care spending in U.S. tops annual defense budget, study finds

Nonprofit helps children and teens with skin conditions build confidence