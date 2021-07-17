Kaepernick to release ‘deeply personal’ children’s book inspired by his life

Photograph: Todd Kirkland/AP

Colin Kaepernick will release a children’s book in 2022 that’s inspired by his own life.

Kaepernick’s book, I Color Myself Different, will be published on 5 April next year through his publishing company and Scholastic, as part of a multi-book deal, the athlete and children’s media company have announced. The book will be illustrated by Eric Wilkerson.

“This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life. I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose,” Kaepernick said in a press release. “I’m excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and brown voices at the forefront. I hope that our books will inspire readers to walk through the world with confidence, strength and truth in all they do.”

I’m excited to share that I’ll be publishing I COLOR MYSELF DIFFERENT, a children's book, with @KaepernickPub & @Scholastic on 4/5/22! #IColorMyselfDifferent is deeply personal to me & honors the courage & bravery of young people everywhere. Pre-order at https://t.co/0LpdyphIsD pic.twitter.com/kfnLZUVpBP — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 15, 2021

Kaepernick’s work is a picture book “inspired by a significant childhood memory of when Kaepernick first documented that he was different from his adopted white family”, Scholastic has said in a press release. “During a kindergarten exercise on drawing families, Kaepernick remembers putting down the yellow crayon he had been using to draw his family and picking up the brown crayon for himself.

“This moment crystallized for him the differences marked by his adoption, and how acknowledging those distinctions could encourage us all to be more accepting of ourselves and each other.”

Kaepernick became a national symbol for racial justice when he first took a knee during the US national anthem – to draw attention to police brutality and systemic racism – before a San Francisco 49ers preseason match in 2016. He has not found a team since he left the 49ers at the conclusion of their 2016 season. NFL teams have stood accused of blackballing him because of his political stance.

Ellie Berger, president and publisher of Scholastic Trade Publishing, said: “Colin Kaepernick’s inspiring story, with themes of identity, race and self-esteem, will resonate deeply with all kids.”