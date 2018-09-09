Kaepernick praises Dolphins' Wilson, Stills for kneeling during national anthem

Colin Kaepernick praised Miami Dolphins wide receivers Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills for kneeling during the national anthem before their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

United States president Donald Trump, who has been critical of the protests, weighed in about NFL ratings on his Twitter account earlier on Sunday.

Kaepernick, the first player to take a knee in 2016, praised Wilson and Stills for their actions.

"My Brothers @KSTiLLS and @iThinkIsee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!" Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

"They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!"

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and injustice in 2016.

The quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has not found work in the NFL since.

Nike unveiled an ad campaign centred around Kaepernick earlier this month.