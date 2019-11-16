Kaepernick moves workout, says NFL demanded he sign liability waiver

Colin Kaepernick won’t work out at the Falcons’ facility today after all.

Instead, Kaepernick has moved his workout to another location, and his representatives released a statement accusing the NFL of not acting in a forthright manner in organizing the workout.

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” the statement said. “Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives. Additionally, Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request.”

It remains to be seen whether the teams that planned to attend the workout at the Falcons’ facility will still attend at the new location. What’s clear is that this whole process has been a disorganized ordeal.