Kaeden Kent's emergence has helped propel Texas A&M to the College World Series Finals

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) celebrates after hitting a double against the Florida Gators during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's (52-13) postseason ascendance has been nothing short of extraordinary. Third-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle has guided the Aggies to the program's first College World Series finals series after blanking Florida 6-0 in the semifinal round.

It's not just one player but the collective effort of the Aggies' elite starting staff and bullpen that has led to their success. As a team, they have only allowed an average of one run in 27 innings behind 37 strikeouts, showcasing their unity and shared commitment to victory.

While first-year pitching coach Max Weiner's influence has certainly sparked this team's performance on the mound, one player has constantly stood out since star outfielder Braden Montgomery suffered his season-ending ankle injury in the super regional round, as reserve second baseman Kaeden Kent has quickly become a stalwart on offense ever since.

Nearly two weeks ago, during A&M's 15-9 super regional clincher vs. Oregon, Kent's emergence was borderline epic. Down 8-4 heading into the 7th, the Aggies scored five runs off of seven walks, and with a slight 9-8 advantage, the son of former MLB star Jeff Kent began writing his Texas A&M story, launching a grand slam into center field to propel these Aggies to their eighth College World Series appearance in program history.

Since Montgomery's devastating injury, Kent has stepped up in a big way, recording nine hits, 10 RBI, and just one strikeout, and is batting a team-high .450 since in just 20 at-bats.

After recording an RBI single in the 9th to add the Aggie's sixth run on the board and essentially end the game against Florida, head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows that this weekend's championship round will require more consistent production at the play, putting more pressure on Kaeden Kent to perform on the biggest stage.

He can handle it.

Texas A&M will play Tennessee in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Kaeden Kent's emergence has helped propel Texas A&M to the College World Series Finals