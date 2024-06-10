Kaeden Kent grand slam powers Texas A&M baseball to 9-run inning vs Oregon in super regional

Texas A&M baseball gave new meaning to the seventh-inning stretch.

Trailing Oregon 8-4 entering the top of the seventh inning of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, the No. 3 overall seed Aggies used seven walks to score nine runs to take a 13-8 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning. The explosive offensive outburst was catapulted by a grand slam by Kaeden Kent, the son of former MLB and San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent. Kent replaced Braden Montgomery, who suffered a season-ending injury in Game 1 on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the offensive outburst in the seventh inning for Texas A&M against Oregon:

REQUIRED READING: Shane Sdao injury update: Texas A&M pitcher leaves Oregon game with apparent arm injury

Texas A&M seventh inning scoring

The Aggies entered the seventh inning with seven hits and two walks. Despite getting players on base all game, the dreaded double play ball kept them from potentially huge innings. In the seventh, Texas A&M showed improved patience at the plate, forcing Oregon senior Brock Moore to try and find the strike zone.

Seven-hole hitter Ali Camarillo led the inning off with a full-count walk, and Kent followed with a single. After Travis Chestnut struck out, lead-off hitter Jackson Appel drew the second walk of the inning and Jace LaViolette walked with the bases loaded to score the first run.

Gavin Grahovac struck out for the second out of the inning, and then the Aggies' free-pass machine really took off. Hayden Schott walked, Ted Burton was hit by a pitch and Caden Sorrell drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Jaxon Jordan was brought in for Moore, but he walked Camarillo, and the Aggies took their second lead in the game.

Then Kent demolished a ball to right field to blow the game open and ensure that A&M had all of the momentum. Chestnut then drew a walk and stole second base before the Ducks could finally end the inning.

needing one win to advance to the College World Series, Texas A&M entered the 7th inning vs. Oregon down 8-4



then this happened:



walk

single

strikeout

walk

walk

strikeout

walk

HBP

walk

*pitching change*

walk

GRAND SLAMpic.twitter.com/PNABJh2Kwc — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 10, 2024

Overall, the Aggies sent 13 hitters to the plate, earned seven walks, and had a hit-by pitch. Surprisingly, they only had two hits to score nine runs. Both of the hits came from Kent.

Kaeden Kent, who placed Braden Montgomery in the lineup yesterday and got the start today, just hit a grand slam to blow this game wide open.



College Baseball: The People’s Sport pic.twitter.com/WdqFxGq8Si — Jack Delperdang (@jack_delperdang) June 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kaeden Kent grand slam powers Texas A&M baseball to 9-run inning vs Oregon