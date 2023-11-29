Kadyn Proctor named SEC Freshman Player of the Week for Iron Bowl performance

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was the star of the Iron Bowl for the Crimson Tide as he accounted for 366 yards off offense by himself as well as throwing the game’s winning touchdown. For his heroic efforts, Milroe will receive all the applause and fame, but it was truly a total team effort. The unsung heroes of Alabama’s Iron Bowl victory was the offensive line.

Going into the year the O-Line was widely expected to be one of the best in the country, but struggled from very early on. As the year has gone on the group has gotten so much better, and especially Kadyn Proctor. Proctor was a five-star recruit and one of the most promising players Saban has had at the position. Proctor remarkably earned the starting left tackle job heading into Week 1 and has held the job since. There have been some major growing pains with Proctor such as two really poor games against Texas and USF, but he’s grown up a ton in the past 12 weeks.

Saban knew there would be some early growing pains with Proctor, but as he’s worked through them he is a crazy promising prospect. Proctor played his best game of the year on the biggest stage this past Saturday as he was a key piece in the Tide’s Iron Bowl victory over Auburn. For his efforts, the SEC recognized Proctor as the Freshman Player of the Week.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire