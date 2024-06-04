Kadyn Proctor details decision to leave, return to Alabama football

To say that Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has had a rollercoaster off-season would be a massive understatement.

The former five-star recruit opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the abrupt retirement of Nick Saban and return to his home state to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes only to return to the Crimson Tide before stepping on the field in Iowa City.

Proctor recently opened up about his hectic past few months with Alex Scarborough of Bama247 (subscription required) and would go into detail about his decision.

“I definitely regret it. It’s probably one of the worst decisions that I’ve made in my life. Because, looking back, I had so many people that cared for me here and were trying to tell me that this was the best place for me, and I really wasn’t thinking it through. I let Coach [Kalen] DeBoer and the staff talk to me, trying to convince me to stay, but I wasn’t really sitting there and listening to them. I was just so hell bent on going back home, no one was going to change my mind. Even my parents told me that, but they were like, ‘OK, you’re going to find out for yourself.’ And that’s exactly what happened. I gave them credit. I said, ‘You’re right.’ Nothing else I can do but say you’re right and I made a mistake.”

Proctor even went out of his way to apologize to Coach DeBoer face-to-face upon his return to Tuscaloosa, telling DeBoer, “I’m sorry for not hearing y’all out. I’m ready to get back and do everything for this team.”

Given Proctor’s youth, I think it’s only fair that fans cut him some slack on making such a rash decision.

Proctor appears to be back in the good graces of the Alabama coaching and will likely be the Crimson Tide’s starting left tackle again in 2024. Proctor’s return is massive for the depth of the Alabama offensive line that could be in for a big season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire