Kadri, Perron, Buchnevich factor into wild Blues – Avalanche Game 4

Game 4 of Blues – Avalanche is getting weird, wild, and sometimes more than a little bit ugly. Yet, can you really look away from all of the carnage, thanks in large part to Nazem Kadri, David Perron, and Pavel Buchnevich?

Setting the stage

In just about any scenario, St. Louis Blues fans weren’t going to greet Nazem Kadri warmly in Game 4 on Monday. However you feel about Kadri’s culpability, his collision with Jordan Binnington ended Binnington’s series.

Heading into Monday, word surfaced that the NHL and St. Louis police were looking into threats made toward Kadri. The NHL noted enhanced security measures at the arena, and the Avalanche’s hotel. While Blues coach Craig Berube drew criticism for not having much of a comment regarding the racist threats, David Perron provided the sort of comments you’d hope to see in support of Kadri.

“We don’t want that to happen, obviously,” Perron said before Game 4, via the Associated Press. “Hopefully it’s been taken care of. I’ll just leave it at that. You don’t want to see that happen to anybody for any reason.”

During an eventual second period of Game 4, things heated up between Kadri, Perron, other Blues players, and to an extent, their fans.

Kadri draws penalties from Perron, Buchnevich; scores twice and motions to fans

First, Nazem Kadri scored a pretty 2-1 goal, then hammed it up to undoubtedly angry St. Louis Blues fans:

Soon after, Kadri enraged David Perron and Pavel Buchnevich, who went after Kadri in dangerous ways. It’s fair to wonder if officials could have done more to settle things down.

While the Avalanche failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, Kadri scored soon after to make it 4-1. Note Perron, still clearly heated, nearly catching Kadri with an elbow after that tally:

Just after the power play expires, Nazem Kadri nets his second goal of the game. 4-1 pic.twitter.com/8WnwQg6cV2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

Fascinatingly, both Perron and Buchnevich factored into the Blues’ push to get back into Game 4 against the Avalanche.

Perron entered the third period with two goals, while Buchnevich scored a power-play goal with about 30 seconds left in the second.

Overall, the Avalanche and Blues combined for six goals during a frenetic second period of Game 4. Kadri, Perron, and Buchnevich were involved in controversial moments. They’ve all factored into multiple goals to boot.

