Is Kadri the difference in Colorado?

During a busy night of hockey, Nazem Kadri registered an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche earn a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay. He wasn’t the best player of the night or even the biggest factor of that blockbuster game between two of the best teams in the league. However, that assist was his 61st point of the season, matching his previous career-high with almost half the season left to play.

Hockey’s a young man’s game so it’s unusual for a player to continue to get better in their 30s, let alone progress from being a solid second-third line player to a legitimate contender for the scoring title. His rise this season has elevated the Avalanche’s offense from being one of the best in the league to one of the best we’ve seen in a generation. Colorado is averaging 4.07 goals per game, which is the second-best scoring pace of any team in the salary cap era, behind just this season’s Florida Panthers, which are having a crazy season of their own by scoring 4.09 goals per game. Aside from those two teams, the best offensive squad of the salary cap era was the 2018-19 Lightning, which averaged 3.89 goals with Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Brayden Point each scoring over 40 goals.

Thursday was a key game in the Avalanche’s schedule. At this point they know they’re making the playoffs and even with this much time left in the regular season, it seems fair to call them the overwhelming favorites to win the Central Division. Losing out on two points last night wouldn’t have been a huge setback for the Avalanche, but this contest was nevertheless a big test. Regular season success is nothing new to Colorado, but the Avalanche have come up short in recent years while the Lightning have demonstrated they have what it takes to win a championship. Tampa Bay is the model Colorado wants to follow and beating them is a good sign.

If Kadri keeps playing like this and maintains this level into the playoffs – and of course stays out of trouble while doing so – then that might be what pushes the Avalanche over the edge this year.

COLUMBUS 4 BUFFALO 3 (OT)

Jakub Voracek scored the overtime winner and registered an assist. He’s up to two goals and 31 points in 43 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand netted a power-play goal for Columbus. It was his 13th goal and 30th point in 43 contests.

Tage Thompson assisted on two of Buffalo’s three markers. He has 14 goals and 32 points in 42 games.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 30 of 34 Blue Jackets shots. He’s allowed at least three goals in each of his last four games.

Elvis Merzlikins hasn’t been any better lately. He did get the win last night by saving 24 of 27 shots, but he’s now allowed a combined 20 goals over his last four contests.

CAROLINA 6 BOSTON 0

The Boston Bruins were playing without Patrice Bergeron because of an injury and Brad Marchand because he got himself suspended, so it’s not too surprising that their offense was lacking. That said, the remaining Bruins did put in an effort. Frederik Andersen had to make 34 saves to earn the shutout.

Mike Reilly fired a team-high five shots against Andersen. Reilly also recorded a hit and logged 21:34 minutes of ice time.

Sebastian Aho scored a pair of goals for Carolina. He’s up to 21 goals and 48 points in 42 games.

Andrei Svechnikov found the back of the net and registered two assists. That gives the Hurricanes forward 18 goals and 42 points in 42 contests.

Teuvo Teravainen assisted on three of Carolina’s six goals. He has 11 markers and 35 points in 40 games.

Linus Ullmark kicked out 37 of 43 shots last night. He dropped to 16-7-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage in 25 games.

PITTSBURGH 2 OTTAWA 0

Casey DeSmith turned aside all 26 Senators shots. This was his second shutout in 11 starts this season.

Brady Tkachuk only managed one shot on goal, but the Senators forward was credited with seven hits. Alex Formenton had a team-high five shots and two hits for Ottawa.

Matt Murray saved 42 of 43 shots last night. While the Senators ultimately lost this one, he’s been fantastic lately, allowing just six goals over his last five games.

Jeff Carter scored the first and therefore game-winning goal. He has 13 goals and 27 points in 42 games.

Bryan Rust provided an empty netter for the Penguins. He’s up to 16 goals and 35 points in 30 contests.

WASHINGTON 5 MONTREAL 2

The Canadiens lost their first game with Martin St. Louis as the head coach, though they did put in a strong effort. Goaltending proved to be the difference with Ilya Samsonov stopping 42 of 44 Canadiens shots.

Meanwhile Cayden Primeau turned aside 10 of 14 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Sam Montembeault stepped in and stopped the eight shots he faced, but the damage was already done.

Joe Snively scored two goals and registered an assist for the Capitals. The rookie forward has two goals and five points in six contests.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Schultz each assisted on two of Washington’s five goals. With that, Kuznetsov is on a five-game point streak.

Cole Caufield found the back of the net for Montreal. It was his second goal and ninth point in 31 contests.

NEW JERSEY 7 ST. LOUIS 4

Nico Hischier scored a pair of goals and registered an assist for the Devils. He has 12 goals and 29 points in 42 games.

Yegor Sharangovich also came up big for New Jersey with a goal and two assists. Jimmy Vesey and P.K. Subban each contributed a goal and an assist for the Devils.

Brayden Schenn netted a pair of goals for the Blues. He has 12 goals and 23 points in 29 games.

Jordan Binnington stopped 22 of 27 Devils shots. He’s surrendered at least four goals in five of his last six starts.

At the other end of the ice, Jon Gillies saved 27 of 31 shots. He has a 3-6-1 record, 3.29 GAA, and .896 save percentage in 11 contests.

CALGARY 5 TORONTO 2

Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin led the Flames by each scoring a goal and registering an assist. Hanifin is up to five goals and 22 points in 43 games.

Mikael Backlund assisted on two of Calgary’s five goals. He has seven goals and 21 points in 44 contests.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 46 of 48 Maple Leafs shots. He has a 19-10-5 record, 2.13 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 35 games.

Jack Campbell turned aside 21 of 26 shots on Thursday. He’s had an amazing season overall, but it’s worth noting that he’s posted a 4.11 GAA and .864 save percentage in eight starts dating back to Jan. 8. He still has a respectable 4-2-1 record over that span, but it is worrying.

COLORADO 3 TAMPA BAY 2

Valeri Nichushkin scored the game-winning goal. It was his 13th marker and 24th point in 29 games.

Devon Toews contributed a goal and an assist for the Avalanche. He has nine goals and 34 points in 34 contests.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 36 of 38 Lightning shots. He improved to 22-5-2 with a 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage in 32 starts.

Tampa Bay got a goal and an assist from Brayden Point. He’s up to 17 goals and 32 points in 33 contests.

Andrei Vasilevskiy kicked out 44 of 47 shots on Thursday. He has a 25-8-4 record, 2.25 GAA, and .923 save percentage in 37 starts.