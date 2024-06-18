Kaden Profili wins roping championship at College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyoming – Kaden Profili of Jacksonville, along with his team roping partner James Arviso, won the team roping national championship late last week after coming in first place at the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s National College Finals Rodeo.

The week-long event took place at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Profili represented Texas A&M Commerce while Arviso attends Hill College (Hillsboro, Texas).

The duo completed their task in 11.4 seconds in Round 1, then posted their best time, 4.1, in the Second Go.

In the next round, Profili and Arviso stopped the clock on 10.7, but followed that up with a solid 5.4 in the Short Go, giving them a 31.6 average (total time).

They beat out the team of Tucker Donlon and Pierce Wold of California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo, who came in at 22.2 in average, which included a no time in the first round.

Entering the CNFR, Profili and Arviso ranked No. 2 in the NIRA Southern Region standings.

Profili’s horse, “Gunnabeanangel” also was named as Horse of the Year by the American Quarter Horse Association.

In a Facebook post, Profili thanked his family, friends and sponsors for making his success possible.

Currently Profili ranks No. 7 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings, with winnings of $49,633. He is expected to continue on the pro tour later this week.