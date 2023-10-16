Kaden Feagin, Seth Coleman earn Big Ten weekly honors

Oct. 16—ROSEMONT — Kaden Feagin and Seth Coleman already reaped the biggest reward of their individual performance Saturday with Illinois beating Maryland for a much-needed road win behind Caleb Griffin's walk-off 43-yard field goal.

But Feagin and Coleman got more recognition as Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. The conference announced the honors Monday, with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Iowa's Tory Taylor and Penn State's Daequan Hardy splitting the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Feagin rushed 19 times for 84 yards and one touchdown in Illinois' 27-24 win at Maryland. The former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout was the game's leading rusher, and his touchdown run on fourth-and-one tied the game at 14-14 in the final seconds of the first half.

Coleman finished with six tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss in the win against the Terrapins. The redshirt junior outside linebacker's three sacks were the most by an Illini since Owen Carney Jr. had three on Oct. 31, 2020 against Purdue, and they were also the most in a game by any Big ten player this season.