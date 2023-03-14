Kaden Elliss leaving Saints to join Ryan Nielsen, David Onyemata on the Falcons

The #Falcons make another big move on defense, as former #Saints LB Kaden Elliss is headed to Atlanta, sources say. With seven sacks and 78 tackles in 11 starts, he became a hot free agent. He shined in his opportunity, now cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Ouch. The Atlanta Falcons poached another New Orleans Saints free agent by reaching an agreement with linebacker Kaden Elliss, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Elliss spent the first three years of his career on the Saints special teams units before impressing in 2023, posting career highs in tackles and sacks. He’ll be joining his former co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and old teammates like David Onyemata and Jalen Dalton in Atlanta.

The contract value of what Atlanta offered Elliss remains to be seen, but it had better have been good to get him to leave the Saints for their biggest rival. Good luck to him out there. The Saints suddenly are looking very thin in the front seven after losing Elliss, Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Marcus Davenport on the first day of free agency.

More 2023 free agency!

