Kade Tislow's energy, arm push Avon past Floyd Central to IHSAA baseball semistate final

MOORESVILLE — Avon pitcher Kade Tislow is 6-1, 180 pounds of pure adrenaline on the mound for the Orioles.

In the sixth inning of Saturday's IHSAA Class 4A semistate semifinal, the right hander struck out Floyd Central batter T.J. DeSpain looking and put his hand to his ear, encouraging the jeers from the Highlanders' dugout.

After clinching the 7-4 victory with his seventh strikeout of the game, the senior unleashed two powerful fist pumps before getting mobbed by his teammates. The Orioles feed off Tislow's energy and now they're one game away from a trip to Victory Field.

Avon (19-15) will play Mooresville (30-3) in Saturday night's semistate final.

FINAL: ⁦@oriole_baseball⁩ 7, Floyd Central 4. Avon will face Mooresville in the semistate championship. pic.twitter.com/aR46xq3uBp — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) June 8, 2024

"The last few weeks (Tislow's) really taken a step in our leadership role and really taken this team and put it on his back, both emotionally and on the mound," Avon coach Troy Drosche said. "He's been leading by example and also by his energy."

Harnessing that energy has been a process for the Lincoln Trail commit, but his trust in his teammates allowed him to find his groove after a shaky start to the game. Miguel Correa Jr. put the Orioles up 1-0 with a long home run to left field in the second inning. Floyd Central (25-4) answered with three runs in the third, including a two-run home run from Clay Austin. DeSpain added a solo homer in the fourth, tying the score at 4-4.

Giving up two home runs in a win-or-go-home game could cause a pitcher to unravel, but Tislow's teammates picked him up in the bottom half of the inning. Wyatt Pennington led off with a double to center and scored on a wild pitch, putting Avon up 5-4. Trey Thompson added two insurance runs with a two-run single.

Pennington led the Orioles offense going 2-for-4 with one double, one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Clayton Lenz had two hits and one stolen base.

"I believe in my teammates," Tislow said. "They're the ones who got me this far, and they're the ones who can take me even further. I got trust in them. They've got trust in me. That's what we do.

"(Run support) lets me pitch freely. It allows me to get ahead and not have to worry about, 'I've got to get this dude out.' If he does get something off me, I've got my teammates behind me, and they'll pick me up."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA baseball semistate: Avon beats Floyd Central to advance