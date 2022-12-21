Kade McIntyre signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

Next to submit his national letter of intent for the Oklahoma Sooners is Kade McIntyre out of Fremont, Neb. McIntyre, the No. 43 athlete in the nation, is projected to play tight end for the Oklahoma Sooners.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he has the natural size for the position and was incredible on the offensive side of the ball for the Knights. He recorded 11 rushing touchdowns and five touchdown receptions. He even threw a touchdown pass in 2022.

McIntyre was second on the team in rushing with 540 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry while leading the team in receiving yards with 413. He averaged 106.5 total yards per game.

He comes to Oklahoma as the only projected tight end in the 2023 recruiting class. Arriving in Norman, he’ll be behind Austin Stogner and 2022 signees Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn on the depth chart. However, McIntyre’s dual-purpose ability could help him find opportunities on special teams or in Brayden Willis’ wildcat package if it reappears in 2023.

McIntyre is the No. 4 player in the state of Nebraska and has been committed to the Oklahoma Sooners since mid-June after his official visit on June 8. The Sooners earned McIntyre’s signature over Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Tennessee, and Wyoming.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire