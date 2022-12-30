Kade Eldridge will be used as a Swiss Army knife in USC’s offense

Kade Eldridge, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete from Lynden Christian (Washington), signed with the USC Trojans last Wednesday. He played out of the backfield in high school while also playing as a punter and defensive lineman, but he projects as a tight end in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

On offense, he tallied 545 yards on 72 carries for 7 TDs. Defensively, he recorded 18 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 2 blocked kicks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 TD. He also notched 524 yards on 13 punts for Lynden in 2022.

A Swiss Army knife of a player, Eldridge has the skill, physicality and willingness to play nearly any position on the field.

Eldridge can step in and create space versus college linebackers from day one, and he will be able to create space with his shiftiness and his ability to be crafty from the line of scrimmage.

The tight end room will be full next year with Jude Wolfe coming back from injury alongside Lake McRee as the projected starters. There will also be competition from backups Ethan Rae and Sean Mahoney. Eldridge will likely be third on the depth chart but could see action on the field as a freshman with a good camp.

