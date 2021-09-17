Kadarius Toney voices frustration on Instagram after Giants' loss, lack of targets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coby Green
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kadarius Toney looks ball into hands during Giants practice
Kadarius Toney looks ball into hands during Giants practice

Kadarius Toney voiced his frustration on social media after Thursday night's loss to the Washington Football Team -- a game in which the 20th overall pick from this year's draft saw zero targets on 19 snaps.

Toney shared a meme on his Instagram that read “I don’t be mad s–t just be lame to me fr,” after seeing his role on the offense go from small to even smaller despite the increase in snaps from five in Week 1. Toney did catch both of his targets last week against the Denver Broncos... for negative two yards.

That Instagram meme was originally posted back in December, so clearly Toney had to go out of his way and search for that one to share his feelings.

Toney took to Twitter Friday afternoon and responded to the reactions to his Instagram post:

In addition to his digital showing, Toney looked visibly irritated on the sideline during the game and had to have a talk with Joe Judge during the third quarter. He didn't take the field again after that interaction.

Speaking Friday after the loss, Judge said he hadn't seen Toney's Instagram post and wouldn't react to anything he hadn't seen, but he praised the rookie's work ethic so far in his early goings.

"In terms of KT, I see a guy that shows up every day and works hard," Judge said. "So instead of trying to gauge somebody's emotions, I judge them based on their actions and how they work. And I've seen a guy that's come to practice every day and the meetings he's been attending, he's worked hard in the field.

"He's going to continue to work hard as a player and build himself in as an integral part of our offense. ...When the ball comes his way, we have faith he'll have the ball in his hands and make a play."

The Giants have an expensive Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton ahead of Toney on the depth chart, but that's something the team already knew they'd have before moving back nine spots in the draft and taking him instead of another area of need.

Expectations for this Giants offense were at its highest since Daniel Jones was drafted, but despite putting up 29 points on this tough Washington defense and a great showing from Jones, the team is 0-2 to start in its fifth straight season.

There are other issues to point at -- like the play of the defense and the lack of discipline all around -- for Thursday's loss, but the problems already bubbling up with this wide receiver group just two weeks into the season could certainly be up there with the rest of their problems at the top.

Toney is a rookie, so he'll have to get his feelings in check before anyone else's in this offense, but he does have a fair argument: Why draft a receiver in the Top 20 if you aren't going to use him?

That's a question for Judge, Jason Garrett, and Dave Gettleman to answer.

Recommended Stories

  • Kadarius Toney appears to vent frustration with Giants role

    It looks like Kenny Golladay isn’t the only Giants wide receiver feeling frustrated about the way the season has started. First-round pick Kadarius Toney played 19 snaps and never touched the ball in Thursday night’s 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com noted that Toney had a conversation with head coach [more]

  • NFL Insider reacts to Giants last-second loss to Washington | Football Night in NY | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, discuss the Giants extremely tough last-second loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Vacchiano points to the neutral zone penalty committed by Dexter Lawrence that led to the winning field goal as 'a lack of discipline', something Joe Judge has tried so hard to instill in this Giants team. Watch more Football Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/football-night-in-ny About Football Night in NY: SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano is joined by a rotating panel of football experts to provide in depth analysis for both the Jets and Giants. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Daniel Jones: Kenny Golladay was frustrated with situation, not me in particular

    After the Giants settled for Graham Gano‘s fifth field goal of the night in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to Washington, it looked like wide receiver Kenny Golladay was shouting at quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline. The Gano field goal came after a James Bradberry interception in Washington territory, but the Giants [more]

  • Washington Football Team trolls Giants on Twitter after Thursday night win

    The Washington Football Teams social media team reminded Giants fans of their place in the standings with a Deal or No Deal meme.

  • Mets vs D'Backs: Seth Lugo on first game back from injury | Mets Post Game

    New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo talks about his first game this year, and what it was like being back out on the mound after returning to the team following surgery.

  • Kim posted more Met Gala snaps but fans are way more into what's going on in the background

    Good spot, team

  • Torrey Smith: Taylor Heinicke has ‘it’ factor, displayed it with Panthers

    Heinicke is making just his third career start on Thursday Night vs. the Giants.

  • General Motors (GM) to Manufacture HD Suburban for US Government

    General Motors' (GM) subsidiary GM Defense gets a $36.4-million contract from the U.S. Department of State to develop next-generation HD Suburban SUV models for the department's DSS arm.

  • Giants takeaways from Thursday's 30-29 loss to Washington, including Daniel Jones' strong effort not being enough

    Daniel Jones looked like a pretty good quarterback on Thursday night. Turns out he’s going to have to be even better than that if this Giants team is going to win.

  • Children & Long COVID? Study shows 1 in 10 Kids Endure Lingering Symptoms

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. The State […]

  • Dexter Lawrence on offside call: I have to be more disciplined in that moment

    Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed his first attempt at a game-winning field goal on Thursday night, but he got a reprieve when officials flagged Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for being offside on the try. Hopkins made the second kick and the Giants were left with an 0-2 record after the 30-29 loss. On Friday, [more]

  • Giants collapse in humiliating fashion, fall to Washington, 30-29

    The New York Giants lost to the Washington Football Team in unbelievably humiliating fashion, falling to 0-2 on the season.

  • The Darius Slayton misfire: Dropped pass or less-than-perfect throw?

    With 6:25 remaining in Thursday night’s game, the Giants held a three-point lead and had possession on the Washington 43. They went for the jugular. Receiver Darius Slayton got behind the defense. Quarterback Daniel Jones saw him. The ball flew Slayton’s way. It bounced off his hand and fell incomplete. Joe Buck of Fox called [more]

  • What does Aaron Rodgers see in Detroit Lions secondary? 'A couple long last names'

    The Detroit Lions are expected to start two rookie CBs on Monday night, third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu and slot corner A.J. Parker.

  • Watch Taylor Heinicke find Terry McLaurin for 11-yard touchdown vs. Giants

    The touchdown tied Washington's game against the Giants at seven.

  • GM Defense Bags $36.4M Contract To Build Heavy-Duty Suburbans For US Government Agencies

    General Motors Co’s (NYSE: GM) subsidiary GM Defense LLC has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of State to develop next-generation Large Support Utility Commercial Vehicles (SUV). The total development contract is valued at $36.4 million. GM Defense will create a purpose-built Heavy-Duty (HD) Suburban, building 10 vehicles over the next two years. GM Defense plans to deliver the vehicles in two phases, with the first delivery scheduled for next spring. The HD Suburban will feature a ne

  • How NY Giants OC Jason Garrett should fix sagging offense | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    When it comes to the sagging New York Giants offense, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is out of excuses. Here's a 5-point plan on how to fix things...

  • Joe Judge addresses Saquon Barkley's knee, Giants struggling offense | Giants News Conference

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge dives into what he's seen from the team's struggling offense and if he sees any progress since he's been the head coach. Judge also addresses RB Saquon Barkley's knee health after their Week 1 loss and if he'll be available for their Week 2 matchup on Thursday.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 2 sleepers

    Let's go deep for Week 2. Liz Loza unveils one sleeper fantasy pick at every position.

  • Will Ronald Jones start Sunday?

    Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians declared Ronald Jones the starting running back during his Tuesday news conference. In fact, the media was so surprised at Arians’ declaration, they asked him to confirm he meant Jones would start against the Falcons. Arians responded, “Yes.” So will he or won’t he? Arians said on Bucs Total Access on [more]