Kadarius Toney thanks God, sends out curious tweets following Giants trade

Former first-round pick Kadarius Toney was producing nothing for the New York Giants. The best case scenario for all parties was for Toney be shipped elsewhere.

That happened on Thursday when the Giants found a taker in the Kansas City Chiefs, who sent them pair of 2023 draft picks for the oft-injured wideout.

Giant fans have lauded the deal. Toney also appears to like the move, thanking God in his first tweet post-trade.

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️💛🙏🏽Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

But Toney didn’t stop there. He continued his tweetstorm and even implied he’s healthy despite not practicing on Wednesday due to a lingering hamstring injury that he had previously acknowledged.

Lol please don’t go out sad…..thinking i Kare — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️ — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

The deal gives the Giants something tangible — a third-round compensatory selection along with a sixth-rounder next year — while the Chiefs are rolling the dice. Toney has been more noted for his absence than his presence.

Or his rap career. He currently has more songs on Spotify (53) than NFL receptions (41).

Toney has been inactive since Week 2 with knee and hamstring issues. He has played in just 12 games since being selected 20th overall in the NFL draft, last season catching 41 passes for 420 yards and rushing for 23 yards on two attempts. He has yet to get into the end zone.

