The Chiefs have gotten out to an early lead over the Seahawks, going down the field with ease on their second drive.

Receiver Kadarius Toney caught a pop pass and darted in for an 8-yard touchdown to put Kansas City up 7-0.

Toney came in a jet sweep motion and bobbled the ball as he received it from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But Toney was able to reel it in then follow his blocks for the score.

It was Toney’s second touchdown since joining the Chiefs in a midseason trade.

While Mahomes entered the game having completed his last 20 passes, he only got one more to start the game. He threw an incompletion on his second attempt but is 5-of-7 for 41 yards with a TD.

Isiah Pacheco converted the only third down Kansas City faced on its second drive, taking a third-and-1 carry up the middle for 3 yards.

Kadarius Toney takes pop pass for touchdown, Chiefs lead 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk