Kadarius Toney ‘shocked’ by Giants trade, feels ‘wanted’ by Chiefs

The Giants made a shocking trade before the deadline when they dealt WR Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A few days before his first game with Kansas City, the former first-round pick had a chance to speak for the first time with his new team.

“I was kind of shocked, but I'm always thankful for the opportunity,” Toney said when asked how he felt when he found out he was traded. “I know the business side of it. I wasn’t too hard on it. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to develop here.”

After a solid rookie season, Toney had on and off-field troubles that led to the end of his Giants tenure.

In 2021, Toney played in 10 games (four starts) and caught 39 passes for 420 yards but zero touchdowns. In just two games for New York this season (one start), Toney caught two passes for zero yards.

Toney suffered a hamstring injury during practice back in early September that has limited his time this season. However, his work ethic came into question early in his career with New York when, as SNY’s Connor Hughes points out, he had to practice without shoes because he didn’t know what size he wore when he arrived at rookie minicamp. He skipped the Giants’ offseason conditioning program and got himself ejected in a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

So when Toney was asked if he knew why it didn’t work out with the Giants, the 23-year-old said “I don’t know, I’m not really concerned with that. I’m a Chief now” before letting out a laugh.

After coming off their bye week, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was excited when he found out he had a new weapon. Toney is equally as excited with his fresh start in a new conference with a team that seemingly wants him.

“It feels good to be wanted by a team,” Toney said. “It’s a great opportunity for everybody. Fresh start for me, able to step into the AFC and show them what I can do over here.”