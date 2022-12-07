Wide receiver Kadarius Toney may be on his way back to the Chiefs lineup.

Toney has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that Toney is set to take part in Wednesday’s practice. The team’s injury report will bring word about his level of participation.

Toney had six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in his first two games after arriving in a trade with the Giants. He got hurt early in their Week 11 win over the Chargers, however, and has been off the field since then.

Reid said everyone on the active roster will be working on Wednesday. That includes left guard Joe Thuney, who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals with an ankle injury.

Kadarius Toney set to practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk