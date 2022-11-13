Kadarius Toney scores in 2nd Chiefs game after never scoring for Giants

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants.

Toney scored a 6-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter — his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.

The Chiefs traded a third- and a sixth-round pick to the Giants for Toney during their Week 8 bye, which ended a tumultuous 12-game career in New York. Toney played just 12 of a possible 24 games for the Giants because of a variety of injuries and caught just 43 receptions for 432 yards and no touchdowns.

But Toney played immediately when he joined the Chiefs and even tweeted (and deleted) a post claiming he was never actually injured. After the trade, Toney said he was “shocked," but "thankful" for the change in scenery. Either way, it looks like both sides got what they wanted: The Chiefs added a playmaker and the Giants recouped some draft capital for an underperforming player.