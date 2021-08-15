The Giants sat most of their veteran starters against the Jets on Saturday night and they also sat rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney in what would have been his first chance to play in a preseason game.

Toney was not on the sideline with most of the other Giants who were out of action and head coach Joe Judge said after the game that Toney was not there because he is injured. Toney was limited in a couple of practices last week and didn’t practice at all on Wednesday.

Judge declined to discuss details of the injury beyond saying that he hopes the rookie can get on the field in the coming days.

“We’re looking to get him out there this week,” Judge said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “He’s been dealing with it for a little bit, something that was aggravating him in practice toward the tail end of this week.”

Toney skipped voluntary work this offseason, dealt with foot issues at rookie minicamp and sat out part of the mandatory minicamp before testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of training camp. The Giants ramped up his practice work early in camp, but this injury slows the progress of a player expected to have a role in the offense during his rookie season.

Kadarius Toney sat out Giants preseason opener with an injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk