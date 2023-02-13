Kadarius Toney records longest punt return in Super Bowl history, sets up Chiefs touchdown

Kadarius Toney is doing everything he can to get the Kansas City Chiefs a second Super Bowl win in four seasons, including making Super Bowl history.

Toney was on the receiving end of a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give Kansas City its first lead of the game, but that wouldn't be the last time he made an impact.

After the Chiefs forced a punt on the Eagles' following drive, Toney broke several tackles on the punt return for a 65-yard return, making it the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

The Chiefs then scored three plays later on a Mahomes pass to Skyy Moore.

How did Toney break out of this?!



📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2TmFv8bedw — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

There has never been a punt return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history, but there have been multiple kickoff return TDs.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and punter Arryn Siposs (8) on a punt return during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Super Bowl 57 live updates: Chiefs-Eagles score, second-half highlights, injury updates and more

Kadarius Toney trade

Toney is making a huge impact in Super Bowl 57 in just his 10th game with the Chiefs.

Earlier this season, he was traded to Kansas City from the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was traded for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Kadarius Toney college, high school

Toney was a receiver for the Florida Gators from 2017-20, and went to Blount High School in Eight Mile, Alabama.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney records record punt return in Super Bowl