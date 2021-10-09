Kadarius Toney on recent success with the Giants | Giants News Conference
Coming off a game with 6 receptions and 78 yards receiving against the Saints, Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney reacts to what has allowed him to be successful. Toney also discusses the Sunday showdown with division rival Dallas, and facing Cowboys cornerback Trevon DIggs.