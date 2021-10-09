Kadarius Toney on recent success with the Giants | Giants News Conference

Yahoo Sports

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don provide fantasy previews for all of the Sunday games for week 5 in the NFL. Among the games and topics covered are… -Is Jamison Crowder being overlooked? -Leonard Fournette has turned into a workhorse for TB -The Saints’ offense has no identity -What should our Christian McCaffrey expectations be? -Don’t sleep on Damien Williams -How good is Daniel Jones? How good are the Giants (for fantasy)? -The Trey Lance era is here! Plus a single-game DFS preview for the Sunday night matchup between the Bills and Chiefs.