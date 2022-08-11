Kadarius Toney not playing for Giants Thursday night

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a difficult time staying in the lineup for the Giants during his rookie season and that issue remains in place as the 2021 first-round pick starts his second season.

The Giants are playing their regulars against the Patriots on Thursday night, but, per multiple reports, Toney did not make the trip and will not play. Toney has been limited in a number of practices during training camp after having knee surgery this offseason and he also appeared to hurt his hamstring during practice this week.

Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards in 10 games last season.

Giants starters are expected to play some portion of the first quarter, but the Patriots have reportedly opted to keep theirs on the bench for the preseason opener.

