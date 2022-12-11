The Chiefs got wide receiver Kadarius Toney back on the practice field this week, but the wait for his return to the lineup will have to wait at least another week.

Toney was listed as questionable with his hamstring injury on Friday, but the team announced that he has been downgraded to out against the Broncos. It will be the third straight game that Toney has missed.

Kansas City elevated wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad on Saturday to increase their depth at receiver. He had one catch for 15 yards in six games for the Bears earlier this season.

Guard Joe Thuney (ankle) is now the only questionable Chiefs player for the AFC West matchup.

Kadarius Toney will not play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk