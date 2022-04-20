Wide receiver Kadarius Toney joined the Giants as a first-round pick last year and he showed flashes of the playmaking ability that drew the team to him, but his first pro season was more notable for other reasons.

Toney had foot issues that limited his work in the spring after starting late due to a delay in signing his contract and then dealt with COVID and a hamstring injury during training camp. He expressed frustration with a limited role early in the regular season and then missed six of the final seven games of the year with another bout of COVID, an oblique injury, and a shoulder injury.

It added up to a disappointing first year, but new head coach Brian Daboll said last month that he was looking at what Toney did well in the past in order to get the wideout going this year. Any plans to get a head start on that process have been slowed down by Toney opting not to take part in voluntary work like this week’s minicamp.

“This is a voluntary camp,” Daboll said, via SNY. “The guys that are here, we’re going to work with. The guys that aren’t, they’re going to miss out on some things but it’s voluntary for the reason. That’s the nature of the rules. I’ve had good talks with KT.”

Given the way his rookie season played out, others will be less sanguine about where things stand with Toney’s call to stay away from Daboll’s first chance to work with the team.

Kadarius Toney not at Giants voluntary minicamp this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk