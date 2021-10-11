Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a bad ending to the best day of his young NFL career.

Toney was ejected from the game after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee during a scuffle in the fourth quarter of a 44-20 Cowboys victory. Head coach Joe Judge said Toney’s action is “not going to be accepted,” but it doesn’t look like he will have to miss any more time as a result of the altercation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Toney is not expected to be suspended by the league for his actions. They will be reviewed for a fine this week.

Toney set a Giants rookie receiving record with 189 yards in the loss. That was a welcome development after a slow start for the first-round pick and the Giants will hope to build on that while keeping Toney from hurting himself or the team in the weeks to come.

Kadarius Toney is not expected to be suspended after Sunday ejection originally appeared on Pro Football Talk