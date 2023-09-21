Kadarius Toney, Nick Bolton remain out of Chiefs practice

While two of Kansas City's key players returned to practice on Thursday, another three remained sidelined.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) both were out of practice for the second straight day. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid described them as day-to-day, so there is a possibility they'll be back on the field for Friday's session.

But running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) and linebacker Willie Gay (quad) both returned to the field. Their participation levels will be revealed later on Kansas City’s injury report. But getting back to practice on Thursday is a good sign for their potential availability.

Receiver/returner Richie James (knee) did not practice, but Reid said on Wednesday that he may be out for longer than the rest of those who missed the week's first practice.