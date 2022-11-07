Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team.

Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Check out the play down below:

Toney caught just two passes for no yards this season with the Giants before he was traded to Kansas City, albeit he only appeared in two games due to hamstring injuries. Still, Toney now has more yards in a single snap with the Chiefs than he had all year in New York. It’s safe to say he’ll be a pretty large part of the offense moving forward.

